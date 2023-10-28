Major flood hits Hastings town centre: in pictures
The shops have been closed and residents have been urged to avoid the area, as several feet of water flows through the streets.
With several appliances on the scene, East Sussex Fire and Rescue is working to keep residents as safe as possible, and is working to monitor the weather as closely as possible. A spokesperson promised that the service would dedicate more resources to the emergency as the need arose.
Read on for all our photos from the scene.
This is the second time so far this year that the area has been impacted by floods. Back in mid-January, the shopping centre was closed and Alexandra Park was flooded thanks to floods of a similar kind.