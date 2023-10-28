Priory Meadow Shopping Centre was evacuated this morning after being hit by major floods for the second time this year.

The shops have been closed and residents have been urged to avoid the area, as several feet of water flows through the streets.

With several appliances on the scene, East Sussex Fire and Rescue is working to keep residents as safe as possible, and is working to monitor the weather as closely as possible. A spokesperson promised that the service would dedicate more resources to the emergency as the need arose.

This is the second time so far this year that the area has been impacted by floods. Back in mid-January, the shopping centre was closed and Alexandra Park was flooded thanks to floods of a similar kind.

1 . Floods hit Hastings town centre A reader's picture of floods in the town centre Photo: contrib

2 . Floods hit Hastings town centre Another reader's picture shows Hastings roads under several inches of water. Photo: contrib

3 . Floods hit Hastings town centre In some areas, the water is dangerously close to the window-level of residential properties. Photo: Richard Gladstone

4 . Floods hit Hastings town centre Several parts of the town centre have been impacted Photo: Richard Gladstone