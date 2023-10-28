BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
Hastings town centre suffered major flooding this morning (October 28).Hastings town centre suffered major flooding this morning (October 28).
Hastings town centre suffered major flooding this morning (October 28).

Major flood hits Hastings town centre: in pictures

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre was evacuated this morning after being hit by major floods for the second time this year.
By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 12:54 BST

The shops have been closed and residents have been urged to avoid the area, as several feet of water flows through the streets.

With several appliances on the scene, East Sussex Fire and Rescue is working to keep residents as safe as possible, and is working to monitor the weather as closely as possible. A spokesperson promised that the service would dedicate more resources to the emergency as the need arose.

Read on for all our photos from the scene.

This is the second time so far this year that the area has been impacted by floods. Back in mid-January, the shopping centre was closed and Alexandra Park was flooded thanks to floods of a similar kind.

A reader's picture of floods in the town centre

1. Floods hit Hastings town centre

A reader's picture of floods in the town centre Photo: contrib

Another reader's picture shows Hastings roads under several inches of water.

2. Floods hit Hastings town centre

Another reader's picture shows Hastings roads under several inches of water. Photo: contrib

In some areas, the water is dangerously close to the window-level of residential properties.

3. Floods hit Hastings town centre

In some areas, the water is dangerously close to the window-level of residential properties. Photo: Richard Gladstone

Several parts of the town centre have been impacted

4. Floods hit Hastings town centre

Several parts of the town centre have been impacted Photo: Richard Gladstone

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hastings