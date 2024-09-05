Tim Mcmahon, managing director for water at Southern Water, said the location of the burst was in one of the ‘most difficult locations’ he had seen in his 20-year career.

He also said nearly 14 million bottles of water had to be supplied to residents who lost their supply.

The burst, which happened on May 2, meant that more than 30,000 customers did not regain their supply until May 7.

The incident took place in a small area of woodland known as Keepers Wood, which is situated on land between Beauport Golf and Country Club and Kent Street, at the A21 near Sedlescombe.

Mr Mcmahon said: “The pipe burst in very dense woodland. We had to fell 50 trees just to get to it. We nearly had to call the army because it was that serious. It was one of the most difficult locations I have seen in my career in 20 years. It was very hard for us to get to. It took time to find and took time to fix.

“It’s a very complex main and reinforced concrete. It’s not a quick pipe to fix. It then took a long time to fill up the reservoir and pipe.

“clearly this was a major incident for us which we are deeply, deeply sorry. We had a massive response, probably one of the biggest water responses in the industry. We gave out nearly 14 million bottles of water out to customers.”

Southern Water said it held a drop-in event for the public at the Stade Hall today (Thursday, September 5) to outline how it was progressing with its improvement plans and to discuss water bills, wastewater and other issues.

Mr Mcmahon said: “We work closely with Hastings Borough Council and since the public meeting in July earlier this year, we’ve made plans to tackle the issues raised.

“We understand that our performance must improve to help our customers and the local community. That’s why we have plans to invest £41.4 million at the Bexhill and Hastings Wastewater Treatment Works from 2025 – 2030.

“Plus, businesses and community groups in the Hastings and St Leonards area are receiving a share of a £1m goodwill fund following the weather-related flooding and loss of water supply incidents.”

Following May’s incident, Southern Water confirmed the £1m goodwill fund​ includes £120,000 for local festivals and events, £500,000 for community projects, allocated with the support of local partners and £380,000 to support businesses.

Mr McMahon added: “We’re here to listen to residents and are really stepping up our efforts in the local area. We’re keen to work closer with all of our stakeholders, especially those at Hastings Borough Council.”

1 . Southern Water's Your Water Matters event at Stade Hall in Hastings on September 5 2024. Pictured: Tim Mcmahon, Managing Director for Water at Southern Water. Southern Water's Your Water Matters event at Stade Hall in Hastings on September 5 2024. Pictured: Tim Mcmahon, Managing Director for Water at Southern Water. Photo: staff

