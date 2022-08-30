Major Horsham road reopens after level crossing safety works
A major Horsham road has reopened to cars and pedestrians following the completion of safety works at a level crossing.
Parsonage Road level crossing – which was first shut on August 19 – reopened yesterday (August 29).
Rail engineers successfully replaced a half barrier with a full barrier and installed CCTV at the crossing.
Meanwhile, an upgrade to Littlehaven level crossing was completed on August 22.
Alongside the crossing upgrades, work continued over the weekend to replace one kilometre of track at Faygate.
It meant that no trains could run via Horsham and replacement bus services were put in place.
Chris Fowler, Southern's customer services director, said: “These essential improvements are making the railway safer and more reliable for the local community and all our customers using this important route.
"Network Rail have worked closely with us to keep inconvenience to a minimum and, as always, we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”