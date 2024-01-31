Crews are still at the scene this morning (Wednesday, January 31) following the blaze, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The incident happened in East Harting, near Chichester and the incident was first reported after 6pm.

Six fire engines attended the scene and nearby residents were advised to close windows and doors.

Yesterday evening just before 6.55pm, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on X (formerly Twitter): “We are currently in attendance at a house fire on East Harting Street, East Harting. Six fire engines and a water carrier are on the scene. Please avoid the area and close any windows and doors if you live nearby.”

Just before 5.50am this morning, the fire service said on X that crews are now damping down and the incident is being scaled back.

We will have more as we get it.

1 . EAST HARTING RD 8 PUMP FIRE 5.jpg Firefighters at the scene in East Harting, near Chichester. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . EAST HARTING RD 8 PUMP FIRE 7.jpg Firefighters at the scene in East Harting, near Chichester. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . EAST HARTING RD 8 PUMP FIRE 6.jpg Firefighters at the scene in East Harting, near Chichester. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures