Major improvements for Steyning school following funding boost

The school – part of the Bohunt Education Trust – has been selected as one of 61 schools nationally to receive support from the Department for Education’s school rebuilding programme.

The programme commits to rebuild and refurbish schools across England as part of the Government’s wider Schools White Paper actions.

The school and the trust say they will now be working closely with the Department for Education to finalise plans to ‘bolster and transform the learning and teaching environments across the school site, so that they can further enhance the high standards of education currently being delivered.’

Steyning Grammar School

The funding bid was submitted by the Bohunt Education Trust and was intended to be for the Rock Road and Shooting Field sites.

But, said a spokesperson, “the scope of the funding will not be made clear until further details are available.

"More details of these plans, and how the school and its students, staff and wider school community are set to benefit, will be shared at the earliest opportunity.”

School headteacher Adam Whitehead said: “I am thrilled by this opportunity: one that will transform Steyning Grammar School and the lives of thousands of our students in the coming years.

"These works will enable the school to become a centre of excellence for learning and bring huge benefits to Steyning Grammar School, our students and our teachers.”

Bohunt Education Trust leader Neil Strowger added: “We are proud and pleased that Steyning Grammar School will be receiving this important investment, providing students and staff with world-leading education facilities to support their ongoing growth and development.

"We look forward to working with the DfE and other partners to deliver a positive result that meets the needs of our young people, now and in the future.”

And Bohunt chief finanancial officer Rachael Jarrett said: “Being selected as part of this programme is the culmination of a great deal of work to improve the environment for the students and staff at Steyning Grammar School.