Major incident off Hastings coast

By Richard Gladstone
Published 9th May 2024, 12:29 BST
The coastguard and RNLI were despatched to a major incident off the coast of Hastings this morning (Thursday, May 9).

Parts of a pleasure boat were found a few miles off the coast, sparking a major operation involving HM Coastguard, Hastings RNLI all-weather lifeboat and other agencies.

The incident unfolded just before 9am today when the discovery was made.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said Hastings RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched at 8.57am after being tasked by HM Coastguard.

A coastguard helicopter. (File photo)A coastguard helicopter. (File photo)
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard responded to a report of parts of a pleasure vessel found in waters south of Hastings.

“The alarm was raised at about 8.45am on May 9. An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were sent, as well as the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Hastings. Nearby vessels also assisted.

“The operation was stood down after investigations found the parts were from a sailing vessel that went aground at Seaford Head, East Sussex, on April 19. Both people on board made it to land safe and well.”

