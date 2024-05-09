Major incident off Hastings coast
Parts of a pleasure boat were found a few miles off the coast, sparking a major operation involving HM Coastguard, Hastings RNLI all-weather lifeboat and other agencies.
The incident unfolded just before 9am today when the discovery was made.
A spokesperson for the RNLI said Hastings RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched at 8.57am after being tasked by HM Coastguard.
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard responded to a report of parts of a pleasure vessel found in waters south of Hastings.
“The alarm was raised at about 8.45am on May 9. An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were sent, as well as the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Hastings. Nearby vessels also assisted.
“The operation was stood down after investigations found the parts were from a sailing vessel that went aground at Seaford Head, East Sussex, on April 19. Both people on board made it to land safe and well.”
