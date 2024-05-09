Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The coastguard and RNLI were despatched to a major incident off the coast of Hastings this morning (Thursday, May 9).

Parts of a pleasure boat were found a few miles off the coast, sparking a major operation involving HM Coastguard, Hastings RNLI all-weather lifeboat and other agencies.

The incident unfolded just before 9am today when the discovery was made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the RNLI said Hastings RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched at 8.57am after being tasked by HM Coastguard.

A coastguard helicopter. (File photo)

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard responded to a report of parts of a pleasure vessel found in waters south of Hastings.

“The alarm was raised at about 8.45am on May 9. An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were sent, as well as the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Hastings. Nearby vessels also assisted.