Thousands of Vodafone users across Sussex and Surrey have been left in the lurch.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vodafone UK is reportedly down on Monday afternoon (October 13).

User reports ‘indicate problems’ at Vodafone, according to downdetector.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volume of user reports surged around 2.40pm BST, with almost 140,000 people affected.

User reports ‘indicate problems’ at Vodafone, according to downdetector.co.uk (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Of those experiencing issues, 67 per cent have a problem with their home internet connection, 24 per cent have an issue with their mobile data and eight per cent are also reporting no signal.

Vodafone’s website is also out of action.

The firm has now issued a statement on the situation, after being approached by NationalWorld.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a major issue on our network currently affecting broadband, 4G and 5G services. We appreciate our customers' patience while we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company did not comment on the cause of the problem, or the timeframe in which they hope the issue can be fixed.

Here are some of the posts on X (formerly Twitter), as those affected wait for an update on when the internet will come back...

@danisavanagh: “Working from home is all fun and games until a nationwide outage hits.”

@FPLDave10: “Should have checked Twitter before resetting my router two times & both failed.. Vodafone hurry!

"Have you tried turning it off and on again @VodafoneUK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@RyanPar1999: “Final Update. It has now been 10 minutes since Vodafone has been down. I feel like a new man. Can't remember life with Wi-Fi. Ready for survival in the wild. Or might buy a Samsung.”

@YesImJack: “Who just unplugged something in the Vodafone data centre?”

@iwearflipflaps: “My Vodafone broadband has gone down but even my mobile data isn’t working, anyone else?”