Major junction on A29 in Bognor Regis to close for more than two weeks as gas line works take place

(Photo by Liz Artindale/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

A major junction in Bognor Regis is set to close for more than two weeks next month, as engineers reinforce gas pipes on the A29 at Lidsey Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junctions of Hook Lane and Oak Tree Lane, will be closed from April 12 to April 27 while essential works take place.

Energy delivery company SGN said the work involves “reinforcing the gas network to maintain the increased demand for gas in the area and continue to deliver a safe and efficient gas supply.”

The two week closure will mean:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No through vehicle access along Lidsey Road between the junctions of Hook Lane and Oak Tree Road.

Vehicle access for residents living within the closure will be maintained – access required south of the level crossing will be maintained from the south, and all access north of the level crossing will be from the north end of the road. No vehicle traffic will be allowed over the Level Crossing. Our site team will keep residents informed about access as work progresses.

Vehicle access to Woodgate Road will be via the southern end of the closure.

Vehicle access to Oak Tree Lane will be via the southern end of the closure.

The closure is likely to impact bus routes in the area, and customers are advised to check with providers at Stagecoach for the latest service updates while travelling. Bin collection dates will remain unchanged, and access arrangements have been made with the emergency services.

"We understand how disruptive road closures can be for the community - our engineers will be working extended hours and weekends to ensure they complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible,” an SGN spokesperson said.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience our work may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding.”