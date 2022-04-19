Major Mick dusts off Tintanic II as he prepares for return to water for Ukraine refugee charity

The former Royal Scots Dragoon Guard, 82, has raised tens of thousands of pound for his numerous charitable exploits in his home-made boats the Tintanic and Tintanic II.
He has today announced his latest adventure set to begin later this month to raise money for Chichester-based Children On The Edge which is supporting Ukrainian refugees.
Launching on Friday, April 29 from Chichester Yacht Club in Birdham, the West Wittering resident will undertake a number of nautical expeditions including the Beaulieu River, Bucklers Hard, the Medina River in the Isle of Wight, and The Serpentine in Hyde Park.
Major Mick said: "This year I will be looking for a 'salty Adventure' which will be a little more 'edgy' than in the past. I have organised for the launch, the Chichester 'Town Crier' and also the 'Georgia Ramblers' who will be playing to add a bit of fun to the occasion.
"Members of the public are welcome to attend. To add a little colour I will be wearing my Union Jack suit as it is Jubilee year."
He received national attention with his previous adventures, rowing 100-miles along Chichester Canal and then another 100-miles in famous waterways across the country.