A £16.7 million sports hub project, the Wealden Community Sports Hub, has reached a milestone with the completion of its main building.

It was marked by a topping out ceremony with Wealden district councillors Rachel Millward and Kelvin Williams fitting the final roof tile.

The ceremony was also attended by the main contractor Sunninghill Construction, and the contract administrators Pick Everard, as well as the council’s internal project delivery team.

The completed building will be used to house for the community café and meeting space, changing rooms and toilets.

Work on the new Sports Hub, located on the outskirts of Hailsham began last year by Sunninghill Construction and is due to be completed in 2026.

The £16.7 million project is being funded and delivered by Wealden District Council, with £13.2 million being funded by the council, and a grant of £3.5 million from the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation via the charity’s Hubs programme.

It will be operated on a not-for-profit basis by the charity, Leisure United and managed by The National Football Trust.

It will consist of two floodlit full size 3G pitches, four dual use floodlit netball/tennis courts and two padel tennis courts plus other community facilities such as a café and meeting space, skate park, a children’s play area and a perimeter pathway around the site.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said: “The last time I visited the Sports Hub it was still undergoing significant earthwork reshaping which was being undertaken prior to construction.

"It has however moved along so much in the space of a couple of months, and it is now starting to take shape with the new changing and café facilities nearing completion.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA and Government – to transform the quality of grassroots facilities in England by delivering projects like this across the country.

“Good quality playing facilities have a transformative impact on physical and mental health and play an important role in bringing people together and strengthening local communities.

“This grant award to Wealden District Council towards developing a new community Sports Hub is fantastic news for the local community and will help give more people access to a great place to play.”

Ken Benham, Chief Executive for Sussex County Football Association Ltd, said: “After leading the County FA for 25 years, it’s fantastic to see the Wealden Community Sports Hub project reaching this exciting milestone in my last year as CEO.

"Facilities like this are vital in supporting grassroots football and wider community sport, creating inclusive spaces where people of all ages and abilities can come together to stay active, develop skills and enjoy the game.

"We’re proud to support a project that will have such a lasting, positive impact across the area.”