Major operation launched in West Sussex as RNLI, police and coastguard called to incident off coast

By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 16:11 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 17:45 GMT
A major search operation has been launched off the coast of West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, December 22) following an incident.

The RNLI, police and the coastguard have been despatched to the scene.

The RNLI lifeboat in Shoreham was called out to the incident within the last hour.

Police officers were seen on the beach in East Preston, as well as members of the coastguard.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received a request for assistance from Sussex Police with an incident at East Preston beach just after 2.10pm today (December 22).

“A coastguard helicopter, Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team and Shoreham RNLI lifeboats have been sent.”

An RNLI spokesperson said that Shoreham RNLI lifeboat station launched its lifeboat at 2.35pm.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

The RNLI, police and coastguard have been called out to an incident in East Preston. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

1. SEA SEARCH EAST PRESTON 13.jpg

The RNLI, police and coastguard have been called out to an incident in East Preston. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The RNLI, police and coastguard have been called out to an incident in East Preston. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

2. SEA SEARCH EAST PRESTON 5.jpg

The RNLI, police and coastguard have been called out to an incident in East Preston. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The RNLI, police and coastguard have been called out to an incident in East Preston. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

3. SEA SEARCH EAST PRESTON 10.jpg

The RNLI, police and coastguard have been called out to an incident in East Preston. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The RNLI, police and coastguard have been called out to an incident in East Preston. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

4. SEA SEARCH EAST PRESTON 18.jpg

The RNLI, police and coastguard have been called out to an incident in East Preston. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Shoreham RNLIEast PrestonSussex PoliceShoreham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice