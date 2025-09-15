Major plans to expand West Sussex service station and McDonald's restaurant

Major plans to expand a West Sussex service station and McDonald’s restaurant are set to be determined by planning officials.

An application has been lodged with Horsham District Council aimed at improving a notorious accident black spot at the A24/A272 Buck Barn intersection at West Grinstead near Horsham.

The site is currently home to a petrol station, shop and a car wash as well as McDonald’s. It is now planned to redevelop the site to improve the existing slip road from the A24, re-position the McDonald’s drive-thru, Costa Coffee drive-thru and car wash, and to also create more parking spaces.

In a statement to the council, Mountford Pigott, agents for the applicants – Brookhouse Knepp – say: “The objectives of this development are to rationalise the layout of the services in view of the high traffic volumes and the awkward arrangement and access; to improve the impacts of the development upon the public highway and improve highway safety; to improve the quality and range of facilities at the services; to create additional local employment opportunities; to improve the energy performance of buildings; to identify landscape and ecology enhancements and to tackle the existing littering issue across the site.”

The Buck Barn McDonald's on the A24 at West Grinstead is a notorious accident black spot

They say that the current layout causes several major issues: the existing McDonald’s drive-thru creates a conflict with petrol station users when there are more than eight vehicles in the queue “which happens frequently at all times of the day/evening. In turn, it results in traffic congestion within the access lane, often blocking the A272 junction.

“Given vicinity of the A272 junction to the crossroads with the A24, a knock-on effect is potentially detrimental to the wider highways’ situation – therefore, the current layout is in a fundamental need of a highways’ improvement.”

The existing McDonald’s is situated in a building shared with the petrol station shop but the proposed new McDonald’s is designed as a single storey drive-thru unit. The existing garage shop is proposed to take over the whole of the currently-shared building.

The agents add: “The existing site access arrangements, together with the awkward on site layout configuration, lead to frequent circulation difficulties and queueing back onto the A272.

The proposed changes to the layout of the service station and McDonald's on the A24 at Buck Barn, West Grinstead

“Buck Barn Services provide an important function on the A24, providing a break and refreshments for drivers on this busy road.”

With that in mind, they say, the access from West Chiltington Lane would be retained and the current access off Worthing Road slightly relocated to allow for better traffic flow around and through the site with the creation of a central roundabout.

The existing drive-thru unit would be repositioned ‘in a more appropriate location on the site’ and a further drive-thru cafe is proposed such as a Costa coffee pod. The existing car wash would be relocated to the south west of the site to maximise the forecourt space of the current petrol station.

The agents add: “It is acknowledged that the existing complicated access arrangement for the existing services site and density of existing restaurant/retail facilities has not operated successfully, with demand for the drive-through, in particular, leading to overspill beyond the confines of the existing services site and disruption to the wider highway network at certain peak times and hours.”

No decisions on the planning application have yet been made.