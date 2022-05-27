Major police incident in Chichester city centre

Several police cars, ambulances and a helicopter were scrambled to The Hornet and New Park Road at about 11.30pm on Tuesday (May 24).

The helicopter circled overhead before landing in Litten Gardens, according to reports, and part of The Hornet was cordoned off while police investigated.

Police officers were also seen around the New Park car park on the evening.

Police cordoned off part of The Hornet

Eye witnesses were told of a person on the roof of buildings on the south side of the road.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have both been approached for more information.

