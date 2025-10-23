The ambitious project, led by Arun District Council and delivered by Neilcott Construction Ltd, aims to transform the historic theatre into a cutting-edge cultural hub for the town, complete with a range of modern facilities.

Once complete, the new-look venue will feature a 386-seat main auditorium, five new studios, and a sleek contemporary façade opening out onto the redeveloped Place St Maur.

In its latest update on September 30, the Alexandra Theatre confirmed that the next phase of work will include reinforced concrete (RC) frame construction and roof-level structural works,both essential for shaping the theatre’s new internal spaces and preparing the building for its future fit-out and restoration.

According to the project team, several key milestones have already been reached:

RC frame rising on west elevation: Work on the new reinforced concrete frame on the theatre’s west side has progressed to just below roof level, forming part of the permanent structure for the new extension.

First-floor frame on north elevation: Construction of the first-floor concrete frame on the northern side is well underway, supporting the ongoing build-up of the theatre’s overall structure.

Dormer works: Roof dormer construction along the west elevation of the existing auditorium is continuing, with the third dormer expected to be completed this week. These additions are an important part of restoring and reconfiguring the historic roofline.

Internal works: Demolition and builders’ works are ongoing throughout the existing building, clearing the way for refurbishment and modernisation.

Over the coming weeks, contractors will continue to make structural progress with further RC frame work, vertical columns and internal walls.

Dormer construction along the west-facing roof pitch will also move forward, alongside continued internal layout development in the main auditorium and the new Studio 5.

The council confirmed that all works are being carried out under strict safety measures, with regular site inspections ensuring the project remains on schedule and considerate of nearby public spaces.

When complete, the Alexandra Theatre will stand as a modern cultural centre for Bognor Regis, blending the site’s proud history with facilities designed for the future.

Sussex freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell took drone photos of the progress made.

1 . Bognor Alexandra Theatre works are well underway Bognor Alexandra Theatre works are well underway Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . Bognor Alexandra Theatre works well underway Bognor Alexandra Theatre works well underway Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . Bognor Alexandra Theatre works well underway Bognor Alexandra Theatre works well underway Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL