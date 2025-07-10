Major rebuilding plans for West Sussex school move step further forward

Plans for a major rebuilding project at a West Sussex school have moved a step further forward.

The Bohunt Education Trust announced last year that it planned to unite Steyning Grammar School’s three teaching sites into a single campus at Shooting Field in Steyning.

It followed the school’s selection for the Department for Education’s national school rebuilding programme.

It will mean relocating the school’s ‘Key Stage 3’ site – for Years 7, 8 and 9, at Rock Road, Storrington and The Towers site at Upper Beeding on completion of rebuilding the main school site at Shooting Field.

A school spokesperson said: “The new facilities will be designed for sustainability and to meet the needs of students and the wider community for many years to come.

"The project is currently in the procurement stage, with the Department for Education appointing contractors preparing feasibility designs.”

Headteacher Aidan Timmons said: “We are excited to be moving forward and grateful for the ongoing support of our staff, students and wider community. Each step brings us closer to a modern, sustainable learning environment for everyone at Steyning Grammar School.”

Neil Strowger, trust leader of Bohunt Education Trust, said: “Steyning Grammar School is a key part of the Bohunt Education Trust family and we are excited to see progress toward this immensely

important project that will provide facilities to inspire students and the community for generations to come.”

Following the current procurement and design stages, the project will move through planning permission and final approval from the Department for Education.