The listed building has been cordoned off by hoarding fences and scaffolding erected on the structure.

The defibrillator at the Colonnade has also been relocated so it remains available in the event of an emergency, Rother District Council has said following concerns.

The work is due to start this month and finish by next spring, the council said.

The impending works come as traders at the Colonnade said they were ordered by Rother District Council to close by the end of September due to the planned refurbishment.

The shops affected include Eleven@Colonnade, The Pebble People, Rachel's Glass Store, Hughies Beach Café and The Bag Lady.

The main café at the Colonnade, called The Colonnade, is unaffected.

A petition calling for the council to guarantee a 'right to return' for traders currently based at the Colonnade was signed by more than 4,500 people.

It was set up by Colonnade tenants Charlotte Arundell and Sonia Valentini.

A spokesperson for Rother District Council said: “The essential works planned to start shortly are required to ensure the future of the historic Colonnade buildings.

“Once the work is complete, we will openly market the available units and any businesses will be welcome to apply.

“Access to the community defibrillator at the Colonnade will remain uninterrupted while repair and renovation works are carried out.”

The council said during the initial clearance stage of the project, the defibrillator was temporarily relocated to the wall beside the coastal office to ensure it remained available in the event of an emergency.

The defibrillator has now been fixed to the hoarding ‘in a clearly visible position, allowing members of the public to reach it quickly if needed’, the council spokesperson said.

The Colonnade was built in 1911 to commemorate the Coronation of George V. It was given Grade II listed status in 2008.

