Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposals have been put forward to completely rebuild a road and pavement area in Hastings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough council has unveiled major renovation plans for Pelham Crescent by St Mary in the Castle.

They involve the removal of the existing road surface and substrate, or underlying layer, in Pelham Crescent down to the sandstone structural vaults below, reconstruction of the road to include new water-proofing layer over the stone vaults, new drainage, new road contours, repair and renewal of stone and brick perimeter drainage channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans also involve a new York stone pavement and gravel road surface, and a new safety balustrade to the southern parapet wall and repair of the existing eastern pedestrian staircase leading down to the seafront.

Pelham Crescent

There are also plans for the upgrading of the western entrance to Pelham Crescent, including the installation of six bollards and new street name signs, together with proposed dropped kerbs.

A heritage statement on behalf of the council said: “Pelham Crescent sits above Pelham Place in western part of the Old Town Conservation Area of Hastings. It comprises the crescent of attractive and heavily ornamented houses, an early example of a Regency shopping arcade and at its centre the striking classical church of St Mary in the Castle.

“Pelham Arcade is a part subterranean shopping arcade, with shopfronts onto Pelham Place, which were added in the later 19th century. The roof over the arcade forms the access road to the houses and church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The original drainage details of that road surface have failed, exacerbated greatly by modern interventions and the gradual building up of the road surface which has been poorly maintained. This has resulted in significant water ingress into the structure, leaving the stonework saturated and causing considerable problems of damp, mould and rot to the interiors of the shopping units within the arcade.

Pelham Crescent

“It is proposed to carry out an extensive project of remedial works to the road surface including stripping off modern coverings and replacing them with a damp-proof layer and enhanced drainage, before relaying the road surfaces using traditional and/or more visually appropriate and consistent materials.

“Opportunities to repair other parts of the structure will be taken. It is also necessary to install railings on top of the parapet to the shop units on the south front of the arcade.”