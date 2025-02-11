Major road in Bognor Regis to remain closed following 'issues encountered during overnight works'

Shripney Road will remain closed today (February 11) following issues encountered during overnight works, West Sussex County Council has confirmed.

Addressing residents on X, formerly Twitter, a county council spokesperson urged motorists to following the diversions, and promised to post more updates as the situation develops.

The works, which are taking place near The Old Cottage, consist of general highway repair and maintenance works according to the council, and motorists in the area have been warned to expect ‘stop/ go’ traffic.