Major road in Horsham town centre to close to traffic

A major road in Horsham town centre is to be closed to traffic next month.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:19 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:20 GMT
The Carfax will be shut to vehicles for 12 days in January for road repairs to be carried out.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The existing carriageway surface has become very uneven throughout from heavy goods vehicle movements.

"Subject to unforeseen factors, such as severe weather, the worst-affected areas will be repaired between January 8 and January 20 2024.

The Carfax in Horsham town centre is to be closed to traffic in January for road repairs
The Carfax in Horsham town centre is to be closed to traffic in January for road repairs

“The closure to traffic is required to ensure the safety of both the public and workforce and to allow the materials to set/harden. Pedestrian access will be maintained and shops and businesses will be able to open as normal.

“Our contractor will be liaising with businesses to ensure deliveries can still take place, although timings will be dependent on the progress of the works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to complete the works as soon as reasonably practical.”

