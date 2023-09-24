A major search and rescue operation for a missing swimmer off the Sussex coast has been stood down this evening (Sunday, September 24), police have confirmed.

Police, the ambulance service, the Coastguard helicopter and the RNLI launched the operation this morning shortly after 7am today after a man was reported to have gotten into difficulties in the sea.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said the search involved RNLI crews from Brighton, Shoreham and Newhaven.

A specialist coastguard aeroplane was also deployed as part of the search for the missing man.

The swimmer went missing off the coast of Brighton earlier this morning.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard was called shortly after 7am today (Sunday, September 24) to reports of a person being seen in the water off Brighton Pier.

“A Coastguard rescue helicopter, Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI Lifeboats from Brighton, Shoreham and Newhaven along with Sussex Police conducted a search for the man between the pier and the marina.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to assist the coastguard agency after a man in his 30s from Crawley was reported to be in difficulty in the sea, east of Brighton Palace Pier, around 7.15am this morning (September 24).

“Searches were carried out for several hours, led by the coastguard agency, and have since been stood down. This has been communicated with the man’s family, who continue to receive support at this time.

“In the meantime, police and the man’s family are urging anyone with information or potential sightings to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 297 of 24/09.”

