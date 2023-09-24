A major search and rescue operation has been launched this morning (Sunday, September 24) to find a missing swimmer off the Sussex coast.

Police, the ambulance service, the Coastguard helicopter and the RNLI have been dispatched to find the missing person.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said the search involves RNLI crews from Brighton, Shoreham and Newhaven.

The swimmer went missing off the coast of Brighton earlier this morning.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard was called shortly after 7am today (Sunday, September 24) to reports of a person being seen in the water off Brighton Pier.

“A Coastguard rescue helicopter, Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI Lifeboats from Brighton, Shoreham and Newhaven along with Sussex Police are conducting a search for the man between the pier and the marina. The search is currently ongoing.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to assist the coastguard agency after a man was reported to be in difficulty in the sea, east of Brighton Palace Pier, around 7.15am this morning (September 24). Searches remain ongoing and we have no further information at this time.”

We will have more on this breaking story as we get it.

1 . MISSING SWIMMER BRIGHTON .jpg A large search and rescue mission has been launched to find a missing swimmer. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . MISSING SWIMMER BRIGHTON 14.jpg A large search and rescue mission has been launched to find a missing swimmer. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . MISSING SWIMMER BRIGHTON 5 .jpg A large search and rescue mission has been launched to find a missing swimmer. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . MISSING SWIMMER BRIGHTON 15.jpg A large search and rescue mission has been launched to find a missing swimmer. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell