Major Storrington road reopens after sinkhole repairs

A major Storrington road which was shut suddenly last week after the discovery of a sinkhole has now reopened.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 4:41pm

The A283 at Manley’s Hill closed last Tuesday – leading to traffic gridlock in the village.

A county council spokesperson said today: “We are pleased to confirm that repair work on the A283 at Manley’s Hill in Storrington was completed this afternoon and the road has reopened.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience during these essential works and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”