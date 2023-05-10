Major traffic delays as fire crews deal with two Chichester collisions

Motorists are facing heavy delays following two collisions in Chichester this morning (Wednesday, May 10).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews have been called to Birdham Road in Appledram and the A259 in Merston following two seperate traffic incidents.

People are being told to avoid the area.

Traffic sources show that traffic is slow and queuing in parts along both roads.

The A259 through Merston

One sources said the A259 is blocked and traffic is queuing both ways from B2144 Drayton Lane to the Colworth turn off.

A spokesperson for WSFRS said on Twitter this morning: “#CHICHESTER: We are currently responding to two road traffic collisions in the area.