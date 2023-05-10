Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws

Major traffic delays as fire crews deal with two Chichester collisions

Motorists are facing heavy delays following two collisions in Chichester this morning (Wednesday, May 10).

By Joe Stack
Published 10th May 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:52 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews have been called to Birdham Road in Appledram and the A259 in Merston following two seperate traffic incidents.

People are being told to avoid the area.

Traffic sources show that traffic is slow and queuing in parts along both roads.

The A259 through MerstonThe A259 through Merston
The A259 through Merston
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One sources said the A259 is blocked and traffic is queuing both ways from B2144 Drayton Lane to the Colworth turn off.

A spokesperson for WSFRS said on Twitter this morning: “#CHICHESTER: We are currently responding to two road traffic collisions in the area.

“Please avoid Birdham Road, #Appledram and the A259 #Merston while crews make the scenes safe. Thank you for your patience.”

Related topics:MotoristsWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceA259