Major water investment in Uckfield: South East Water says it will improve water quality and help prevent bursts

An ageing water pipe in Uckfield that has been prone to water quality issues in recent years is about to be replaced.

The £400,000 project is due to begin on Monday, June 6, when South East Water will replace 900 metres of drinking water mains in Brookhouse Bottom and Perryman’s Lane.

The project forms part of South East Water’s £433 million investment programme between 2020 and 2025.

Jeremy Dufour, Project Manager for South East Water, said: “The existing main has suffered water quality issues as well as three bursts in recent years. These have resulted in disruptive repairs, low pressure or no water for residents. As the local provider of drinking water direct to taps for more than 100 years, this is unacceptable to us.

“As a result, we are making a major investment to reduce the likelihood of problems occurring in the future by laying a new section of pipeline within Brookhouse Bottom and Perryman’s Lane. This will protect top-quality drinking water supplies for the local community for years to come.”

Work is expected to take five months to complete and, as a safety precaution, Brookhouse Bottom and Perryman’s Lane will be closed to through traffic while the work is taking place.

A diversion will be in operation and access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Jeremy added: “Road closures are always a last resort but this is vital to ensure the safety of our team and the public while we install the new pipe. Our team will work as quickly and safely as possible to complete the project as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.”

More information can be found on South East Water's dedicated scheme web page