Major Wi-Fi failure reported in Chichester area – BT working to fix issue ‘as quickly as possible’

Issues affecting BT’s broadband and Digital Voice services have been reported in Chichester.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Jan 2024, 14:06 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 14:42 GMT
The issue is currently affecting the dialling code area 01243.

BT said they are working to fix the problem as quickly as possible and have apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

A statement on BT’s website said: “We are aware of an issue affecting Broadband and Digital Voice services in the Chichester area on dialling code 01243.

Issues affecting BT’s broadband and Digital Voice services have been reported in Chichester. Picture by Steve Robards

“We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.”

A resident from Tangmere said: “We’ve been without Wi-Fi since early this morning and it is still down.

“It seems to be very widespread. We’ve been shopping in Chichester city centre this morning and many shops have reported major problems and are only able to take cash. This will have a big effect on trading.

“Everyone’s hoping they’ll be a resolution to this as quick as possible.”

BT have been contacted for more information.