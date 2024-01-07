Issues affecting BT’s broadband and Digital Voice services have been reported in Chichester.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The issue is currently affecting the dialling code area 01243.

BT said they are working to fix the problem as quickly as possible and have apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on BT’s website said: “We are aware of an issue affecting Broadband and Digital Voice services in the Chichester area on dialling code 01243.

Issues affecting BT’s broadband and Digital Voice services have been reported in Chichester. Picture by Steve Robards

“We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.”

A resident from Tangmere said: “We’ve been without Wi-Fi since early this morning and it is still down.

“It seems to be very widespread. We’ve been shopping in Chichester city centre this morning and many shops have reported major problems and are only able to take cash. This will have a big effect on trading.

“Everyone’s hoping they’ll be a resolution to this as quick as possible.”