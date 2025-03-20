Makaton training will help Horsham district Neighbourhood Wardens communicate with more people
Makaton is a language programme that combines speech, signs and symbols to give options for people to communicate
On completing the training, Chris commented: “The basic skills we have learnt have given us the confidence to sign and talk to everyone that has difficulty communicating.
"This will be a great help for the work we currently do with autistic and SEN children.”
John added: “A big thank you to Emily Folan, our tutor from Makaton, for making the course enjoyable.”
Find out more about the Horsham District Council Neighbourhood Warden schemes at: www.horsham.gov.uk/community/safety-and-emergencies/neighbourhood-wardens
