Makaton training will help Horsham district Neighbourhood Wardens communicate with more people

By James Connaughton
Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 11:12 BST
Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Wardens Chris Poore and John Sampson recently completed their level 1 Makaton training.

Makaton is a language programme that combines speech, signs and symbols to give options for people to communicate

On completing the training, Chris commented: “The basic skills we have learnt have given us the confidence to sign and talk to everyone that has difficulty communicating.

"This will be a great help for the work we currently do with autistic and SEN children.”

Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Wardens Chris Poore and John Sampson with Makaton tutor Emily Folan and their certificatesplaceholder image
Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Wardens Chris Poore and John Sampson with Makaton tutor Emily Folan and their certificates

John added: “A big thank you to Emily Folan, our tutor from Makaton, for making the course enjoyable.”

Find out more about the Horsham District Council Neighbourhood Warden schemes at: www.horsham.gov.uk/community/safety-and-emergencies/neighbourhood-wardens

