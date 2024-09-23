Make a plan for your pets this firework season​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​We won’t be druv! This unofficial Sussex bonfire societies’ motto reflects the county’s history of determined independence, and is often quoted around firework season.

Burgess Hill’s bonfire society will be holding their parade and display this Saturday 28th September. There is a possibility of loud bangs from dusk, with the formal display likely to begin at around 9.30pm.

So, if you live close to central Burgess Hill, let’s make a plan for your pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may seem obvious, but please do not bring a dog to the parade or display, unless they have been specifically trained to cope with crowds, noise and bangers. It could create tremendous emotional issues, even scar him for life, if he becomes uncertain or afraid during the event, no matter how confident you are.

The 2023 Burgess Hill Bonfire Night procession (Photo by S Robards/National World | SR23093001)

Hutch pets should be offered extra insulation from the noise and flashes. You could wrap an old duvet around their hutch, and build their straw right up to the ceiling in their bedding area. You might consider bringing them right inside just for the night this Saturday.

Obviously, cats cannot be allowed out. Let them find a spot where they are comfortable, and let them hide, if that is their preference.

Dogs, as you know, have far more sensitive hearing than we do. So the loud bangs are much more intense for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can reduce their fear by closing the curtains, and turning on the washing machine. An electric fan also has a sound that works well to muffle the scary noises. Combine these with some really loud classical music. Instrumental is best.

This combination of noises inside your home have been proven to be effective at helping a dog not to be traumatised by the sound of fireworks going off nearby.

If you know that your dog will be petrified, consider taking them to visit friends or family out of earshot this weekend. Or talk to your vet about using a sedative.

And use the opportunity to ask about techniques for desensitising them to noise phobias in time for next year’s display.

Sponsored by the Mewes Vets: 01444 456886; Email: [email protected] ; Visit: www.themewesvets.co.uk