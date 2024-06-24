Splash Hounds is celebrating 10 years

Dogs and their owners have been splashing out to help a business celebrate 10 years of swimming success for pooches who love a dip as part of fun-filled therapy.

Splash Hounds in Bognor Regis first opened its doors on June 30, 2014, and since then has helped hundreds of canines to doggie paddle their way to better health in the specialised pool for pooches.

Owners Kelly Goddard and Liam Nicholson say they could never have imagined Splash Hounds, based at Manor farm, Shripney Lane, would have made such a big impact on the lives of customers and their furry friends at their heated, chlorine-free pool.

Kelly said: "We've made friends for life and loved the journey. Seeing dogs and their owners have so much fun is such a privilege and to be celebrating 10 years is fantastic!"

And it is the nature of the community as well as the therapeutic benefits that, they believe, has seen the concern flourish. Kelly added: "Swimming is an excellent form of exercise for your dog – it does wonders for overall health, providing an aerobic workout that also tones and strengthens muscles. It can be especially beneficial as therapy for dogs who are rehabilitating from an injury or surgery, have joint problems, or are older or overweight.

"Swimming is one of the best, most complete forms of exercise for your dog. Just one minute of swimming equates to four minutes of running! It provides numerous health benefits, including strengthening the heart and lungs, decreasing inflammation, increasing metabolism, and improving circulation which helps keep the skin and coat healthy.

"Plus, moving their limbs against the resistance of the water uses every major muscle group, improving overall tone and strength. All this adds up to a healthy, happy dog who can run, play, and have fun for longer with less risk of injury.”

Customers have rallied to hail the business. Angela Bingley, owner of Jolly, said: "As a large breed owner, our girl has problems with dysplasia – she has been swimming with Splash Hounds weekly for several years now and the difference is truly mind blowing.

"Splash Hounds not only coached her when she was afraid of the water but always encourage support and care about every stoke she takes – without the sessions I honestly don’t know how her mobility would be like. Thank you so much for making a difference and making every swim count!”

Rachel Searle, owner of Bella, said: "Bella had wasted leg muscles, not unusual for an 11-year-old Labrador and we were told by vets and trainers it would be a struggle to get them back.

"Swimming either once or sometimes twice a week at Splash Hounds has developed her leg muscles judiciously and they were recently described by a physiotherapist as almost exceptional for her age. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?"