Logan, who is now a lively three-year-old, was hand-reared by Ghislaine Belither, a carnivore keeper from Henfield.

Ghislaine, 29, cares for tigers, lions, leopards, honey badgers and wolves at Howletts Wild Animal Park.

She said: "I was working at Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre (in Chelwood Gate, Haywards Heath) when Logan was signed over as a five-day-old kitten. He was so tiny, weighing only 70g, and he had been given a guarded prognosis because he was very malnourished and underweight.

Logan, who is now three years old, was hand-reared by Ghislaine Belither, a carnivore keeper from Henfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was pink and strange with almost no fur. He had a misshapen head and long skinny legs but there was something about him that had me hooked. It was my job to hand rear him, which felt like such a responsibility. He relied on me and I dedicated so much care to this little mite. It was heartening to see him go from strength to strength and start to grow his beautiful coat.”

Ghislaine said she did not intend to adopt Logan when she began caring for him but wanted to take him home after spending so much time with him.

She said: “To give a kitten a good start in life, to do it all for cats, is so rewarding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ghislaine said Logan has become a playful, loving and adventurous cat who likes going outside and climbing trees.

Cats Protection’s wall calendar shares the stories of cats successfully adopted through its network of adoption centres and volunteer-run branches.

Tom Ryan, Interim Head of Retail and Trading at Cats Protection said: “Our 2023 calendars will put a smile on faces up and down the country, illustrating the result of good work done by volunteers and staff at our branches, centres and shops and as a reminder that we do it all for cats. Every calendar, diary, box of Christmas cards or hidden treasure bought this season will help cats in need.”