Mamarinth, based in Polegate, is a new mum and parent support box to help mothers with bumps, babies and tots to find out what local businesses and services are available locally

Mums with babies in East Sussex will be offered free support resources boxes to help them 'navigate the labyrinth of motherhood'.

Mamarinth, based in Polegate, is a new mum and parent support box to help mothers with bumps, babies and tots to find out what local businesses and services are available locally.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jen Fisher, creator of Mamarinth, said: “Recent changes have made it harder for mums to find the services that they want and needs as well as simply being able to browse things to do and reach out for advice.

The box will contain information from businesses in their area who have signed up - as well as feel good items, samples and information about caring for themselves and their little ones

"There are a huge array of fantastic East Sussex businesses who are really passionate about helping local mums but mums can struggle to find them for a range of reasons. It’s such a shame because then we hear from mums who say that they couldn’t find what they wanted or needed. I have created Mamarinth to help. To help East Sussex mums to navigate the labyrinth of motherhood and to help local businesses to share what they do."

Mamarinth aims to help East Sussex mums by offering a one stop shop for information, advice and support via amazing array of local businesses and services.

Mums can sign up for a free Mamarinth Box by post. The box will contain information from businesses in their area who have signed up - as well as feel good items, samples and information about caring for themselves and their little ones

Mamarinth Boxes are separated into Hastings, Rother & Surrounding, Eastbourne & Surrounding, and Lewes, Havens, Wealden & Surrounding so that mums can find local services.

Each box is different depending on the services that have signed up. Mums will be periodically sent a new box which Mamarinth said remains free of charge so that they can keep up to date with new and exciting businesses and events.

Mums can click here to register for their free box