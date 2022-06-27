Mamma mia! How Lindfield's goslings have grown

And it’s the same for birds. Visitors to Lindfield Pond have seen recently just how 'quackly' the Canada Geese goslings there have grown.

They are now almost as big as their proud parents.

Canada geese are native to the arctic and temperate regions of North America but have been introduced to large parts of Europe as well as New Zealand, Japan, Chile, Argentina, and the Falkland Islands.

All grown up - nearly - goslings at Lindfield Pond. Photo: Arnie Wilson

Like most geese, the Canada goose is primarily herbivorous and often found on or close to fresh water.

They are extremely adept at living in urban and cultivated habitats which provide food and few natural predators – making Lindfield Pond an ideal home for them.

Sadly, in some other areas, people consider them pests because of the mess and noise they make.