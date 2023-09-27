A man died after falling for a height during the night in Hastings, it was confirmed today (Wednesday, September 27).

The incident happened at around 12.45am last Wednesday (September 20).

Police and paramedics attended the scene.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews attended White Rock after receiving reports a person had fallen from height at approximately 12.45am on September 20. The person sadly died at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to White Rock in Hastings shortly before 1am on Wednesday (September 20) to reports of a man having fallen from height.