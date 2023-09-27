BREAKING
Man, 21, dies after 'falling from height' in Hastings

A man died after falling for a height during the night in Hastings, it was confirmed today (Wednesday, September 27).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
The incident happened at around 12.45am last Wednesday (September 20).

Police and paramedics attended the scene.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews attended White Rock after receiving reports a person had fallen from height at approximately 12.45am on September 20. The person sadly died at the scene.”

Standing Images for web. East Sussex Ambulance.Standing Images for web. East Sussex Ambulance.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to White Rock in Hastings shortly before 1am on Wednesday (September 20) to reports of a man having fallen from height.

“A 21-year-old man was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, but they are not believed to be suspicious.”

