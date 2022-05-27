Man, 27, reported missing from Worthing

Kristian Stacey, 27, has not been seen since Thursday morning (May 26). Sussex Police is concerned for the man’s welfare.

He is believed to have left his address on foot and may be carrying some bags with him, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson added: “He has been known to use buses and public transport to get about.”

Kristian Stacey, 27, has not been seen since Thursday morning (May 26). Photo: Sussex Police

Kristian is described as white, approximately 5ft 8in of slim build, with mousy brown hair and a light ginger beard.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a khaki green hooded top, black jeans and blue trainers, police said.

“Kristian may be in the area of Worthing and likes to visit Honeysuckle Lane and Worthing Beach,” the police spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1339 of 26/05.”