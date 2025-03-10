A man was found seriously injured in a playground in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information following the incident, which happened last Tuesday (March 4).

The man was taken to hospital and police said they believe he sustained the injuries due to a fall.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for further witnesses and information after an incident in St Leonards earlier this month.

Police were called to the scene

“A man aged 37 was found injured in a playground in Kent Road, near the junction with Lincoln Close, at about 3.30pm on March 4.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. It is believed that this was because of a fall.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen anything suspicious to come forward.

“This includes witnesses or any neighbours in the area with relevant CCTV or doorbell footage.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1030 of 04/03.”