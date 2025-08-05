A man died at an East Sussex beach on Monday (August 4), police said.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a ‘medical incident’.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

The incident happened in Camber, near Rye.

File: Camber Sands

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended a medical incident at Broomhill Sands, Camber, on Monday, August 4.

“Sadly, a man aged 40 was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”