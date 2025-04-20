Man, 40, found dead in his car in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police news

Police were called following concerns for the welfare of a man in a vehicle parked on Park Road, in Bognor Regis, today (April 20).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said officers attended the scene and, despite their best efforts, alongside those of the paramedics in attendance, the man was pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been informed.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident with no suspicious circumstances and no links to any other ongoing investigations,” a police spokesperson said.

“We would ask that people refrain from speculating around the nature of this incident and respect the privacy of the man’s friends and family at what will understandably be an upsetting time.”