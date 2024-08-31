Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pedestrian died in a collision in a West Sussex village in the middle of the night, police have confirmed this afternoon (Saturday, August 31).

Sussex Police said it has launched an appeal for witnesses after the 44-year-old man was killed shortly after 1am today.

The road where the collision took place was closed for several hours before reopening earlier today.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was tragically killed in a collision in Cowfold.

“Officers were called to the incident involving a grey Mercedes on the A272 Bolney Road shortly after 1am on Saturday, August 31.

“Despite the best efforts of police, paramedics and the public, who commenced CPR, the victim – a 44-year-old man from West Chiltington – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“A 31-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing death by careless driving. He remains in custody.

“Anyone with information, including dash cam or CCTV, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Cambrose.”