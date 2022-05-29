Man, 50, reported missing from village near Alfriston

Police said Thomas Burns, 50, from Berwick, was last seen on Friday (May 27).

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently searching for Thomas Burns, 50, who is missing from #Berwick.

“Thomas was last seen around 3pm on Friday (May 27) wearing jeans and possibly a coffee-coloured jacket.

“Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 383 of 28/05.”

