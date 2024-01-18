Man, 52, missing from Eastbourne found dead, police confirm
A man who was reported missing from Eastbourne yesterday has been found dead, police have confirmed.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are deeply sorry to report that Dax, who had been reported missing from Eastbourne on January 17, has been found deceased."
The news comes after police appealed to the public for help locating the 52-year-old amid ‘concerns for his welfare’.
“His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances,” police added.
“Our thoughts are with Dax’s loved ones and ask that their privacy is respected at this tragic time.”