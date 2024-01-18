BREAKING

Man, 52, missing from Eastbourne found dead, police confirm

A man who was reported missing from Eastbourne yesterday has been found dead, police have confirmed.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are deeply sorry to report that Dax, who had been reported missing from Eastbourne on January 17, has been found deceased."

The news comes after police appealed to the public for help locating the 52-year-old amid ‘concerns for his welfare’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances,” police added.

“Our thoughts are with Dax’s loved ones and ask that their privacy is respected at this tragic time.”

Related topics:Sussex Police