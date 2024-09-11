Man, 70, detained at science fiction festival after police mistake prop for weapon
Jeffrey Sanderson, from East Dean, was walking through the Steampunk Festival on Saturday (September 7) morning when he was approached by two police officers with tasers and told to ‘stop’ and ‘put his weapon aside’.
Mr Sanderson, who was carrying a prop he’d built for the festival, initially believed the officers were joking.
The officers repeated their commands and Mr Sanderson, realising ‘this is real’, placed his prop on the ground and was swiftly handcuffed.
"I was told ‘don’t be too alarmed’ and behind me there were two machine-gun-armed police officers behind me with the sergeant,” he said.
“One of the firearms officer walked round and with his educated experience denoted that it wasn’t a weapon, that it was a prop.
“He did not know diddlysquat about steampunk, so I had to explain to him what [it] was all about."
Sussex Police said they received a call from a ‘concerned member of the public’ reporting a man ‘in possession of a crossbow’ on the promenade.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended and detained the man while the crossbow was examined.
"Once it was confirmed that the item did not pose a risk to public safety, it was returned and the man was released.”
Mr Sanderson added: “I didn’t get an apology. I thought I would, being a 70-year-old.
“My heart rate was up quite harsh. I just couldn’t believe they were being so stupid.
"They surely would’ve known that people – like every year for the last eight years it’s been going – would be going up and down the precinct with steampunk guns, prams, all sorts of paraphernalia.”
Mr Sanderson, who attends the Steampunk Festival each year, said he spent about four hours putting his costume together. He made the ‘crossbow’ prop, by himself, out of coffee table legs, gardening equipment, the stock of a shotgun and brass ‘bits and pieces’.
Despite his negative experience, he said it wouldn’t put him off attending the festival again.
Sussex Police added: “Protecting our communities is a key priority for Sussex Police and officers are trained to take necessary and proportionate action in response to potential threats to public safety.”
