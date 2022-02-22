Man, 74, volunteers to shovel path through Felpham seafront in the aftermath of Storm Eunice

Taking up a shovel and digging out a broom, lifelong sailor Ross Fisher took it on himself to clear a path along Felpham seafront after Storm Eunice left it covered in shingle.

"I did one bit yesterday (February 21) and another today. I probably went from Sea Road where I live down towards The Summerley," he said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's a lot of promenade, vast swathes of which Mr Fisher had to clear by hand, equipped only with a shovel and a broom. Even so, Mr Fisher— who rowed 20 miles from Chichester to Felpham last year for charity—didn't think much of the hardship. If anything, he enjoyed the challenge.

Ross Fisher clearing out a path along Felpham promenade

"I only did it because I can't go fishing and I can't play golf at the moment," he said with a laugh.

"It benefits the elderly and people with pushchairs and bikes. It just makes that little bit of difference.

"It's a lovely place to be. We're so lucky to live here and it was beautiful this morning. The tide was out, I could see wildlife and birds and you get lots of thank-yous from people, which is lovely.

"It's important to give something back every now and then."