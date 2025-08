Sussex Police said officers are searching for 88-year-old Leonard, who is missing from Ashington.

A social media appeal, posted at 10.15pm on Sunday (August 3), read: “He was last seen around 4pm today, wearing a white hat, beige cardigan, blue-and-white checked shirt, and sandals.

“He has no relatives or friends in the area and no other connections nearby, and we’re concerned for his welfare.

“Please keep an eye out and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1291 of 03/08.”