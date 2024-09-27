Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man charged with two counts of rape on a beach in East Sussex has been acquitted.

Police said that a girl – aged 16 at the time – reported being raped near to Brighton Palace Pier on the evening of July 16 2022.

She was supported by specialist officers while an investigation was launched, police added.

Police said that Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16.

He denied the offences and the case went to trial at Lewes Crown Court, where a jury returned a verdict of not guilty to both offences on Friday, September 27, police confirmed.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Em Hayler, said: “We respect the decision of the jury and the judicial process. We acknowledge the impact this case has had on everyone involved throughout the past two years. I’d like to thank everyone who assisted us in our investigation and the subsequent court process.”

Sussex Police said that it will continue to encourage and support any victims of sexual offences and ensure that these cases are thoroughly investigated.

If you or someone you know is a victim of a sexual offence, please report to police online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.