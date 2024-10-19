Officers responded to reports of a man brandishing a knife in Kinsgland Close, Shoreham, at 11.25pm last night (October 18).

On arrival, officers detained a 36-year-old man who was taken to hospital with a medical condition and has since been discharged.

The knife was seized and no one was injured. The man has now been arrested and charged on suspicion of possession of a weapon in a public place, he is in custody.

"An increased police presence can be expected in the area while enquiries are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said. “We would like to thank the public for their patience during the incident.”

