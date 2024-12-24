Man admits to damaging cars in Bognor Regis crime spree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has admitted guilty to 14 counts of criminal damage, resisting arrest, following an incident in the Nyewood Lane area on December 20.

Police attended the scene and arrested Inde Sneddon, 24, of no fixed address. He was bitten by a police dog while resisting arrest and Sneddon was later charged in relation to the incident.

Appearing before Crawley Magistrates Court on Monday, December 23, he pleaded guilty to 14 counts of criminal damage, resisting arrest, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal (a police dog), theft from a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon, threats to kill, a public order offence and shoplifting.

He has been remanded in custody, due to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on January 20.

Detective Sergeant Dave Bulger said: “This incident caused a lot of trouble and we don’t underestimate the impact this will have had on each of the victims here and also the local community.

"I would like to thank all the victims and witnesses for their support in this matter as well as the hard work from all officers involved which meant we were able to quickly put Sneddon before the courts to answer for his actions.

"I hope this result will go some way to reassuring the public and give all those affected peace of mind over the Christmas period and we look ahead to sentencing where he will be brought to justice."