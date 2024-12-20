Police were called to a St Leonards school after reports of an incident, it has been confirmed.

The St Leonards Academy said there was an incident involving a ‘member of the public’ on Wednesday (December 18) and that police had to be called to the scene.

The school added no one was injured.

A man was arrested, police said.

The St Leonards Academy. Picture: Google Street View

Samantha Coates, deputy chief executive and chief operating officer of the University of Brighton Academies Trust, which manages the school, said: “There was an incident with a member of the public at The St Leonards Academy on December 18, 2024 that required the attention of the police, who attended promptly and resolved the matter.

“No weapons were involved and nobody was injured. The school followed its normal procedures for matters like this and at no point were students at risk.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police attended St Leonards Academy following an incident with a student on December 18.

“Following this the child's parents arrived at the school and became abusive towards staff and police, leading to an officer suffering an injury after his leg was trapped in a door.

“Police are liaising with the school and have arrested a 38-year-old man and issued him a conditional caution for assault.”