A police spokesperson said officers were called to reports that a man was walking alone along the M40 close to Junction 3 yesterday (April 17).

Officers attended and the man reported the death of a woman known to him at an address on Timsbury Crescent in Havant.

Police attended the address and found the body of a woman in her 40s. A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident and a murder investigation has been launched.

1 . Man arrested and murder investigation launched after woman's body discovered in Havant home Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL