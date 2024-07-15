Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said they were made aware of a number of social media posts circulating around a fraud involving both small and large businesses in Eastbourne and Rother.

The fraud involves items being returned allegedly having glass found in them, according to police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Police have been alerted by a number of businesses reporting [the] same; following these reports and police enquiries we are pleased to report that a 60 year old male has now been arrested on suspicion of fraud and remains in custody at this time.

“We continue to thank communities and businesses for reporting, and if you have been affected we ask reports are made to police online quoting 47240133337.”