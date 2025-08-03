Man arrested following West Sussex driving incident
On Sunday, August 3 a statement from Sussex Police read: “Police are seeking witnesses in connection with an incident in Littlehampton.
"A black Vauxhall Corsa was reported driving dangerously in the town centre around 6.30pm on Saturday, 2 August.
"It then collided with a parked vehicle in Beach Road, before the driver made off from the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.
"In the early hours of Monday (4 August), a 30-year-old man from Yapton was arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent and fraud by false representation. He remains in custody at this time.
"The incident is under investigation and police are urging anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, to come forward.”
Police said the public can report online or call 101, quoting serial 1218 of 02/08.
