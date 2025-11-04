Man arrested for 'attempted GBH on two boys' in St Leonards

By Richard Gladstone
Published 4th Nov 2025, 11:24 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Tuesday 4 November, 2025
A man has been arrested for attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) on two boys following an incident in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police said the incident happened last Wednesday (October 29).

Most Popular

An investigation has now been launched, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a report of an incident in Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, on Wednesday evening (October 29).

“A 53-year-old man was arrested for attempted GBH on two teenage boys. He has been released on bail and safeguarding measures were put in place while the investigation continues.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice