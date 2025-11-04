A man has been arrested for attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) on two boys following an incident in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police said the incident happened last Wednesday (October 29).

An investigation has now been launched, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a report of an incident in Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, on Wednesday evening (October 29).

“A 53-year-old man was arrested for attempted GBH on two teenage boys. He has been released on bail and safeguarding measures were put in place while the investigation continues.”